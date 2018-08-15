Guyana Cultural Association 51st Anniversary Gala. The event will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Schofield Hall, 90 Roosevelt Hall, Town of Mont Royal, QC. H3R 1Z5. Tickets are $85.00 per person. Dance only $45.00 per person after 10:00 p. m.. Both categories include Open Bar. Formal Attire. Lots of entertainment. A Gala flyer is attached with pertinent information.

Contact; Mr. Leebert Sancho, President

Email: leebertsancho@Hotmail.com

Telephone: 1-450=445-0747