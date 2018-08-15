Featured Video
Guyana Cultural Association 51st Anniversary Gala
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:16PM EDT
Guyana Cultural Association 51st Anniversary Gala. The event will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Schofield Hall, 90 Roosevelt Hall, Town of Mont Royal, QC. H3R 1Z5. Tickets are $85.00 per person. Dance only $45.00 per person after 10:00 p. m.. Both categories include Open Bar. Formal Attire. Lots of entertainment. A Gala flyer is attached with pertinent information.
Contact; Mr. Leebert Sancho, President
Email: leebertsancho@Hotmail.com
Telephone: 1-450=445-0747