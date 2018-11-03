Featured Video
Guy Laliberte's latest creation? A pyramid-shaped music venue in the Old Port
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 3, 2018 4:43PM EDT
Guy Laliberte’s next project is a portable, pyramid-shaped entertainment venue in the heart of Montreal.
The Cirque du Soleil founder’s vision is for the venue, named PY1, to host entertainment like music concerts and technological productions
PY1 will then turn into a nightclub on weekends and host DJs.
“It will have an immersive musical experience with the best technology in the world,” said Laliberte in a promotional video. “We think that the pyramid will be our musical cathedral.”
The pyramid, measuring 38 metres long and nearly 25 metres high, will be in the Old Port, behind the clock tower.
Its first concert, Through the Echoes, is on June 1.
The show will combine lasers, projections, and lighting.
