Guy Lafleur's death prompts outpouring of love from hockey community
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70.
The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
In his 14 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Lafleur, also known as "the Flower," became known for his smooth skating and scoring touch -- easily recognizable on the ice with his long hair flowing out behind him, unrestricted by a helmet.
In delivering a speech Friday to commemorate Lafleur, current Habs CEO Geoff Molson choked up and had to compose himself before even beginning.
"It's with enormous sadness that the Canadiens family learned today of the death of a symbol for a whole nation, and one of the greatest players in history," Molson said.
From humble beginnings in Thurso, Que., a small town on the Ottawa River with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants, Lafleur excelled at hockey, playing in the Quebec Pee-Wee tournament at just 11 years old, where he got to meet his idol, Canadiens hero Jean Béliveau.
"We took a picture together," Lafleur recalled years later. "He was putting a hat on my head and he said, 'Maybe one day we'll see you in the NHL.'"
He wore Béliveau's #4 as he ascended to the Juniors -- and was drafted first overall by the Canadiens in 1971.
At first, Lafleur struggled in the big leagues, overshadowed by fellow Quebecer Marcel Dionne, who was selected second by the Detroit Red Wings.
"The expectations were too high," said Scotty Bowman, former NHL head coach with both the Habs and the Red Wings. "He came as Jean Béliveau retired... They thought Lafleur was coming in to replace Béliveau."
Yet by his third season, Lafleur had hit his stride.
He would go on to win five Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, the first player to score 50 goals and 100 points in six straight seasons.
LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Remembering Guy Lafleur
By the early 1980s, he seemed frustrated with the team -- his ice time had been reduced and his production had plummeted.
Lafleur repeatedly asked for a trade, but was denied; in 1984, he decided to retire.
"Nobody pushed me to take that decision. I took it on my own," he said. "And I'm very happy about it."
Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 -- though in a surprise twist, he decided to return to the game, signing with the New York Rangers then returning to Quebec to play with the Nordiques for two seasons before retiring a second time.
To honour his accomplishments, the crowd gave him a six minute standing ovation at the Montreal Forum as they sent off his #10 to hang alongside other Habs greats.
"When you're a kid, your dream is to play in the NHL and to play with the Canadiens because they were the best -- and having the chance to win the Stanley Cup," Lafleur said.
The decorated forward received three Art Ross trophies for the most points in the league, two Hart Memorial trophies for being his team's most valuable player and a Conn Smythe trophy for being a playoff MVP.
"I think if I would have told my mom about this when I was 10 years old, she would have whacked me upside the head," he said.
LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Guy Lafleur with Andrew Carter
After a total of 17 seasons in the NHL, Lafleur became one of the Canadiens' greatest ambassadors, a legend whose scoring and signature still loom large in hockey history.
Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.
The Quebec premier's office has offered Lafleur's family a "national funeral," a kind of state funeral, to honour the hockey great, should they so wish. The province is also considering renaming a picturesque highway that goes past Lafleur's rural hometown after him.
Lafleur leaves behind his wife Lise, his sons Martin and Mark, his mother Pierrette Lafleur, his granddaughter Sienna-Rose and his sisters Lise, Gisèle, Suzanne and Lucie.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
Guy Lafleur's death prompts outpouring of love from hockey community
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
These Toronto tenants stopped their entire building from being evicted. Here's how they did it
When asked what the key to their success was, this is what the tenants of 12 Lansdowne Street said.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart stores -- including in northern Ontario -- end use of plastic bags
All Walmart stores in Canada no longer offer single-use plastic bags, the company announced on Earth Day on Friday.
-
North Bay technology site will support electric vehicle development
On Friday, the province announced North Bay as the location of the province's seventh Regional Technology Development Site.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Calgary
-
Vaccine backlash: Calgary oil giant facing dozens of lawsuits from former employees over COVID-19 shot
Rick Ducharme spent the last 15 years working for oil and gas giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.He's now suing CNRL for wrongful dismissal, as are dozens of other former employees who lost their livelihoods over their refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Spring snow in Calgary: Stoney Trail reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Eastbound Stoney Trail was closed for several hours on Friday due to a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
Cochrane boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital with chest tube after contracting COVID
A Cochrane family had their life turned upside down post-COVID-19 as their young son, too young to be vaccinated, battles the fallout in hospital nearly two months later.
Kitchener
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: Man in 20s among 2 new deaths reported this week
Waterloo region health officials report there are 56 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. That’s two fewer than yesterday but nine more than were recorded this time last week
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by candle-sparked fire
A body was located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
Travellers wait hours, try multiple times to get passports at Vancouver office
Surging interest in travel is making lineups at Vancouver passport offices dramatically longer, with some showing up hours before the centre even opens.
-
B.C. cob cottage, earth home, treehouses make up Airbnb's 'most wish-listed' stays in Canada
Some travellers across Canada are opting for more "unique" accommodations when it comes to choosing a place to stay, according to new data released by Airbnb.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Windsor
-
Vaccine mandate dominates discussion at first in-person Unifor Local 444 AGM in two years
Following Unifor Local 444's first, in-person annual general meeting in two years, unvaccinated workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant are hoping their union can push the company to reverse its vaccine mandate.
-
Windsor police investigating shots fired in east end
Windsor police are asking the public for information related to a shooting incident in the city’s east end.
-
Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Residents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
Ottawa
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Guy Lafleur's death prompts outpouring of love from hockey community
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman has died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.