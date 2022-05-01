Guy Lafleur lying in state at Bell Centre for two days

As of noon today, the remains of Guy Lafleur will be laid to rest at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.

People wishing to pay their last respects to the famous hockey player are invited to go to the main entrance until 8 p.m.

There will be 12 half-hours of public visitations.

One such person who will be among those visiting Lafleur to pay respects is Habs owner Geoff Molson who said the "grandeur and significance" of Lafleur's passing is similar to when Jean Beliveau, Lafleur's childhood hero, died in 2014.

Tens of thousands are expected to walk past Lafleur's casket.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to visit at noon and speak to the media after.

A second day of viewing is scheduled for tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Afterwards, a national funeral will be held Tuesday morning at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal.

Guy Lafleur passed away on April 22 at the age of 70 from lung cancer.

