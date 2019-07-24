Featured Video
Gunshots reported in the Plateau
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:26PM EDT
Police are investigating apparent gunshots fired in the Plateau on Wednesday morning.
At around 2:00 a.m. a 911 call was placed reporting several gunshots near the intersection of St-Laurent Blvd. and Guilbault St., south of Pine Ave.
When they arrived at the scene, SPVM officers met witnesses who told them they had seen three people fleeing on foot heading south on St-Laurent after the shots.
Police found a bullet casing in an alley near the scene, but no evidence of a projectile’s impact.
No injuries were reported.
A perimeter was erected and a canine and forensics unit were sent to the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- Woman suing city over injuries suffered in pothole bicycle crash
- Trudeau Airport border guard charged for allegedly feeding information to pimp
- No provincial funds for SNC-Lavalin, despite plummeting stock: Economy Minister
- Ontario police issue safety warning about suspects in 3 B.C. deaths
- Flood maps: Accusations of preferential treatment given to CAQ ridings