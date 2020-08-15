MONTREAL -- Gunshots prompted the evacuation of a 36-unit building in the Greenfield Park borough in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore Friday night.

Tenants were able to return to their homes in the evening, around 7:30 p.m.

Des impacts de balle dans un logement d’un immeuble d’habitation de la rue Taggart à #Longueuil, secteur de Greenfield Park.

Heureusement aucun blessé.

Un homme âgé de la trentaine a été arrêté et interrogé par les enquêteurs du @PoliceSPAL



Détails: https://t.co/MeAQjVSvsh — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) August 15, 2020

The police received a 911 call at around 2:45 p.m., concerning bullet holes in one of the apartments in this building located on Taggart St.

When the police arrived, they erected a security perimeter and evacuated all the tenants of the building, said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Marie Beauvais.

No one was injured, but a man and his son were missing causing some concern. They were located safely around 7 p.m. in a vehicle on Sexton St., near their home.

The man, in his thirties, was questioned by investigators.

"He could face various firearms charges," said Beauvais.

SPAL investigators also interviewed other witnesses. The forensic identification section was also called to the scene to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event.

The investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15. 2020.