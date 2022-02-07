Police are investigating after gunshots were fired Monday night inside an entrance to the Peel metro station in downtown Montreal.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 pm inside the entrance at Peel and Metcalfe streets.

Investigators have found a shell casing and bullet holes in the walls inside the entrance, police said.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

They said that, according to their information so far, a gun was fired during a dispute between several people inside the entrance. However, no victims have been found

The Peel metro station was closed at first while police investigated, but as of 10 p.m., trains were stopping at the station, but the entrance in question was still closed -- the northernmost entrance at Metcalfe St., according to a spokesperson for the STM metro authority.

The STM "condemns" the incident, she said, and is cooperating fully with the SPVM as it makes "every effort" to ensure safe travel for those who use the network.

This is a developing story that will be updated.