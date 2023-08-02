Gunshots heard Wednesday morning in Montreal, shell casings found on the ground

Shots were fired early Wednesday night in a residential and commercial area of Montreal East, with no apparent injuries.

A few hours after the incident, Montreal police (SPVM) did not report any arrests.

The shooting was reported around midnight by members of the public, who alerted 911.

Shortly afterwards, police officers arrived at the intersection of Victoria Street and Broadway Avenue, where a railway line runs.

No firearm projectiles were found, but shortly afterwards, shell casings were found on the ground about a hundred metres from this intersection, near Notre-Dame Street.

The SPVM's canine squad was called in to help investigators gather clues about the case, which remained a mystery to police late on Wednesday night.