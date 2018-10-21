Featured Video
Gunshots heard in LaSalle on Sunday evening
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:08PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:28PM EDT
Police are looking for a suspect after gunfire was heard in LaSalle on Sunday evening at around 5 p.m.
Three men allegedly got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on the corner of Newman Blvd and Thierry St.
One man then fired a gunshot into the air.
After they arrived, police found bullet shells on the ground.
A perimeter has been set up, and no arrests have been made.
