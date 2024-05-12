Gunshots fired near Garneau Park in southwest Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired early Saturday evening near Garneau Park in Montreal's southwest borough.

Around 7:45 p.m., 911 callers reported gunshots being heard near Garneau Park, located on Monk Boulevard near Garneau Street in Montreal.

At the scene, police located no victims or suspects, but did locate shell casings on the ground.

According to preliminary information, one or more suspects fired shots near Garneau Park, possibly from a moving vehicle, and fled before police arrived, the SPVM says.

A security perimeter was set up around the scene, and witnesses to the incident were interviewed by police.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians are currently analyzing the scene in an attempt to understand the exact circumstances of this event.

The canine unit has also been called to the scene to search for evidence.

At the time of writing, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.