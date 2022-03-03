Gunshots fired in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunfire was heard on 24th Avenue, near Villeray Street in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about the incident, which occurred 30 minutes prior.

"According to first information, gunshots would have been fired from a moving vehicle," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "Projectile impacts would have been located on a residence."

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit, are onsite to determine the events leading up to the gunfire.