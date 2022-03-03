Gunshots fired in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police is investigating after gunfire was heard in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police is investigating after gunfire was heard in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon