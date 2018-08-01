

CTV Montreal





A 911 call was placed in the early hours of Wednesday morning after gunshots were heard in Montreal-North.

The call was placed at around 1:30 a.m. Police found bullet casings on the ground near the intersection of Jubenville and Pascal.

Police said nobody appeared to be hurt as no victims turned up in hospital with gunshot wounds after the call was placed.

Witnesses told police they saw people running away but were unsure if they were involved or just frightened by the shots.

No suspects have been arrested.