Montreal police say a gunshot was fired in an alleyway in Petite-Patrie, near the intersection of Casgrain St. and Beaubien St., on Tuesday evening.

People called 911 to report hearing the shot at around 6:30 p.m., said police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

Officers responding found one shell casing, but no impact showing that the bullet hit anything. There was also no victim and no suspect located.

Police continue to investigate and have set up a perimeter near the corner.