Gunmen fired at a couple in a car in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood overnight.

The apparently random attack happened shortly after midnight as the pair were were sitting in a car parked on Quesnel St. near Vinet St.

The victims said another car drove past and the occupants pulled out guns and fired at them several times before speeding off.

The 28-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were not hurt, but their car and several others were damaged.

Police said that neither victim has had any encounters with law enforcement previously, and are trying to determine the reason for the attack.