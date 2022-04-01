Gunfire on Nuns' Island leaves no suspects or victims

A shooting on Montreal's Nuns' Island left behind no reported victims and no suspects.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. Friday about gunfire heard on du Golf Road, near de la Vigne Street.

"More than one projectile impact was located on a residence," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The circumstances are presently unknown."

No suspects have been arrested.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit to canvass the scene.