Gunfire heard in Montreal North
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were heard late Sunday evening in the borough of Montreal North.
Police received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the gunfire on Ethier Avenue and de Bayonne Street.
Once onsite, officers located a car that had been damaged by the gunfire, as well as at least one shell casing on the ground.
There were no reported injuries, and no suspects have been arrested.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs Canada tells Canadians in Lebanon that government evacuation flights aren't guaranteed
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
Toronto
-
18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford's family wedding: NDP
Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer.
-
'My best friend': Senior dog still missing 2 weeks after bolting on Ontario couple's wedding night
For nearly two weeks, a Toronto area couple has been desperately searching for their senior dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai that went missing while they were celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life – their wedding day.
-
Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto
The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one to hospital in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
London
-
Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom
Nassr is convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial continues, down one juror
Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired driving charge laid after snowmobile found stuck in mud
A 20-year-old northwestern Ontario man is facing several charges including impaired driving after police found a snowmobile stuck in the mud this weekend.
-
Ontario man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycare
Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.
-
Sentencing hearing for Sault man charged in fatal Sudbury hit-and-run
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman last year is expected to receive his sentence Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wind chills on Halloween, but temperatures will drop in November
After five days where the temperature was stuck below freezing, this past weekend introduced some much-needed heat to southern Alberta when a stagnant weather pattern was interrupted.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
Suspect in Kitchener Peeping Tom investigation turns himself in
Just two days after Waterloo regional police put a call out to help them identify a man in a Peeping Tom investigation, a suspect has turned himself in.
Vancouver
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
-
Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.
-
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
Edmonton
-
Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis
Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial continues, down one juror
Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.
-
First-degree murder charge laid by Chatham-Kent police after officers find dead body
Police in Chatham-Kent say they responded to a 'medical emergency' at a home this weekend where they found the body of a deceased 64-year-old man.
Regina
-
Sask. demonstration calls for release of Hamas hostages
Israeli Canadians came together in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday to call for the release of Hamas hostages and an end to anti-Semitic attacks.
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commute
Commuters were interrupted by two disruptions to LRT service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.
-
Ottawa wakes up to first snowfall of the season
The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall sprinkling the city on Monday morning.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.