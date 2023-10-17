Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.

According to the force, there were 35 firearm discharge incidents between June 1 and Sept. 30 of this year, compared to 43 during the same period last year.

"The encouraging results confirm that a decrease in armed violence, which we saw from January to May, has continued over the last four months," Montreal police stated in a press release.

Montreal police say this summer, there were also fewer murders (five instead of eight) and attempted murders (13 instead of 20) involving firearms.

"We believe that the most important unit of measurement when it comes to armed violence is the number of events," said Montreal police spokesperson David Shane. "We have succeeded in reducing this number by nearly 30 per cent in Montreal since the beginning of the year, and we are satisfied with this significant reduction while remaining fully aware of the importance of continuing our efforts."

The force credits increased visibility, investigations, prevention and intelligence for the drop.

Over the summer, police made 133 arrests in connection with firearms and seized 258 weapons.

Since the start of 2023, police have seized 637 firearms, compared with 453 last year.

So far this year, 372 firearms have been voluntarily surrendered to police, compared to 314 last year.

Anyone with information about gun violence in Montreal is encouraged to call 911 or visit their local police station.

Alternatively, people can call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or fill out a form online.

Info-Crime Montreal may grant rewards of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.