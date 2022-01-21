Advertisement
Gun seized, two young men arrested in Laval, Que.
Published Friday, January 21, 2022 12:47PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 21, 2022 12:47PM EST
MONTREAL -- Laval police (SPL) officers have arrested two young men on weapons charges after they allegedly tried to flee from police.
The SPL said in a news release that officers stopped a vehicle Thursday around 5 p.m., and that the driver gave a fake name and tried to flee. The officers arrested the two men, 21 and 22 years old, and seized a 9 mm. gun.
Police arrested the 21-year-old for possessing a firearm, breaching conditions, and obstruction.
The 22-year-old was arrested for obstruction and possessing a firearm.
They are both in custody and will appear in court on Friday.
The arrests were part of Operation Centaure, the province's anti-gun trafficking and violence program.