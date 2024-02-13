Gun crime down 26 per cent in 2023, Montreal police chief says

Gun-related crime in Montreal has gone down and the chief of police says the support of community organizations has played a part.

Looking back on his first full year as head of the Montreal police service, Fady Dagher says progress has been made.

"We are happy that we didn't have a very violent summer," he said Tuesday at a news conference.

According to the force, gun violence fell 26 per cent compared to 2022 and police made 351 firearm-related arrests. Officers also seized 774 guns.

"In all kinds of crimes, honestly, everything went a little bit down but I want to be very, very careful with data because you can make data say whatever you want and I told the team — and we all agree — let's be really vigilant in 2024," Dagher said.

On recruitment, Montreal police hired 362 new officers in 2023, including 20 per cent from diverse communities. Also new last year — recruits now go through an immersion training program where, for five weeks, they meet with community groups to learn about the people they'll be serving.

"That exposure that the new police officers have, that's going to accompany them for the rest of their careers," said deputy police chief Vincent Richer.

It's a way for the department to earn the trust of the public — one of Dagher's priorities for his second year in office.

"This is a way to get closer and closer to the community and understand the complexity of the community but also the community understand our job because it's a complex job, too, that we have," Dagher said.

The strategy has won praise from the mayor.

"It's all about being present and being open and being inclusive as well. Those are values that the SPVM has but they are definitely willing to show it more by being present on the field," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

After a spike in hate crimes in the fall, Dagher says those numbers are also down since the new year. What keeps him up at night, however, is the threat of lone wolf extremists.

Dagher is cautiously optimistic about the state of crime in Montreal but says his officers will have to remain vigilant to maintain the progress made in 2023.