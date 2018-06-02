

CTV Montreal





Reading books might help you grow ideas, but McGill’s MacDonald Library is giving out something that sprouts way more literally.

The library is offering 130 varieties of seeds, free of charge, as part of a new program.

“We’re providing seeds that are more rare, more unusual, and ones that are adapted specifically for our climate,” said librarian Dana Ingalls.

Ingalls spearheaded the program and acquired the seeds through donations.

“There are quite a lot of studies out there that show that gardening has this kind of calming effect on a person,” she said. “Students tend to be a little stressed out, so this could be very helpful, not only nutritionally, but from a mental health perspective.”

The program has generated growing interest – so far this year, the number of borrowed seeds has doubled to around 500. People who borrow seeds are not required to bring any back but are encouraged to harvest seeds from the plants they grow to restock the library’s supply. Many of the seeds have been planted at the campus’ community garden.

Arlet Saint Ville, a post-doctoral researcher, is among those who have indulged in the seedy behaviour.

“I think there’s something about taking back your power, in growing your own food, because you know where the seeds came from,” she said. “You are the one that’s actually spending the time preparing the soil, you’re the one watering it, you’re here every day, so it allows a more intimate connection with your food.”

McGill isn’t alone in offering seeds on demand, but it is the first academic seed library in Quebec and third in Canada.

The McGill Institute for Global Food Security’s Tim Schwinghamer said there’s many benefits to growing your own food.

“It’s easy as a scientist and as a student at the university to be alienated from nature and from each other,” he said. “At the community garden, people are out here working sometimes with their kids.”

Plus, there’s the common expression that growing your own food makes it all the sweeter to eat.

“Homegrown vegetables generally just taste better,” said Ingalls. “If you’ve ever bought a tomato from a grocery store and then eaten a tomato directly out of your garden, you know the difference.”