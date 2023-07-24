Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban

A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, who have launched a court challenge to the rule, are hoping to have the ban suspended until that case can be heard.

In June, a Quebec Superior Court judge refused to suspend the ban, which forbids schools from making any space available on school grounds for students to pray overtly.

Olga Redko, who represents the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told a Quebec Court of Appeal judge in Montreal that the original decision didn't properly consider the harm that will be caused to Muslim students and the urgency of the situation.

Government lawyer Isabelle Brunet argued the judge properly applied the law and that the appeal has little chance of success.

Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, says the challenge is important because it's about people having the freedom to pray when and how they want to.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.