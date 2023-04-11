Groups hold meeting to improve access to student housing in Quebec

Housing groups and government representatives meet to find solutions to Quebec's student housing crisis. In this photo, two people move a bed onto a truck in Montreal, Friday, July 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Housing groups and government representatives meet to find solutions to Quebec's student housing crisis. In this photo, two people move a bed onto a truck in Montreal, Friday, July 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon