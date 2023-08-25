Group wants Quebec to tax excess profits of large food companies

A group fighting hunger in Greater Montreal is launching a petition for the provincial government to get involved in the fight against food inflation.

The Table de concertation sur la faim et le développement social du Montréal métropolitain wants the government to pass legislation and hold a debate in the national assembly "to shed light on the scandal of rising food prices and the excessive profits," reads a press release.

The Table, which represents 50 community groups working to combat food insecurity, would like to see a 35 per cent tax levied on the excess profits made by major food companies, with the proceeds redistributed to the population on the basis of income.

The organization defines "surprofits" as "all current-year profits accumulated on our territory exceeding the average of the last five years."

The petition aims to "raise public awareness of the scandal of these excessive profits" and curb food inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 25, 2023.