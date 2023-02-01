Group says administrators at private school near Montreal ignored racism complaints
A private school west of Montreal is promising action after allegations that for years administrators ignored complaints about racist bullying targeting two Black students.
Joel DeBellefeuille, the founder of Montreal-based anti-racism group Red Coalition, says two teenage sisters who attend Collège Bourget in Rigaud, Que., have been called the N-word, spit on and had their hair pulled by other students.
He says the family, which approached his organization with their concerns, has attempted to address the bullying with school administrators since the older girl started attending the school six years ago, but their complaints have been brushed off.
DeBellefeuille says the family doesn't want be identified because they fear the girls will be targeted by other students or staff members.
Philippe Bertrand, Collège Bourget's executive director, said in an emailed statement that the school plans to bring in an expert to help it ensure that students feel safe and accepted.
He says the school also plans to work with the family to find concrete solutions to their concerns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
