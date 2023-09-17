Group hopes to resurrect 128-year-old Cyclorama of Jerusalem, near Quebec City

Pierre Blouin sits inside the Cyclorama de Jerusalem, in Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The last cyclorama in Canada has been hidden from public view since it shuttered in 2018, but a small group of people are hoping to revive the once popular attraction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Pierre Blouin sits inside the Cyclorama de Jerusalem, in Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The last cyclorama in Canada has been hidden from public view since it shuttered in 2018, but a small group of people are hoping to revive the once popular attraction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say

Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News