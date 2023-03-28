Group finds 79 per cent of Airbnb listings in Quebec last month not certified

According to a report by housing rights group the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), 79 per cent of the 29,482 rentals offered on Airbnb in Quebec in February were not certified.

Beyond the proportion of illegal listings, it is the consequences of this practice that worry the authors of the report, who accuse Airbnb of being responsible for a significant part of the housing shortage.

"In most regions, if the units rented on Airbnb had not been lost to tourist accommodation, the vacancy rate would be at or above the break-even point," said Cedric Dussault, co-spokesman for RCLALQ.

Last week, rental platform Airbnb said it would remove all listings that do not provide an official registration number from its site and add a field that will now require this permit for all listings in Quebec.

Airbnb's decision was announced after a meeting with Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx.

The Canadian Press found Tuesday that Airbnb continued to post ads without an official registration number.

In some regions, the number of ads without registration numbers is even up compared to last month, according to data from RCLALQ.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 28, 2023.