MONTREAL -- Several ground meat products sold by Boucherie La Supérieure (2888 Cosmodôme Ave., Laval) are being recalled due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.

The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) is advising anyone who bought recalled meat products from this butcher not to consume them.

The products recalled include minced beef (medium, lean and extra-lean), minced veal and minced pork of all formats and weights that were packaged on July 6, "JL.06.21."

"They were packaged in plastic bags or black plastic trays with clear plastic wrap. They were offered in a refrigerated state," MAPAQ explains. "The products were labelled with the words 'Boucherie La Supérieure.'"

The ministry notes the recall is in collaboration with the butcher.

"It has agreed with MAPAQ to issue this warning as a precautionary measure," the recall states. "Individuals who have any of these products in their possession are advised not to consume them. They must return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away."

MAPAQ points out that properly cooking meat does destroy E. coli bacteria as "the preparation of cooked dishes, such as spaghetti sauce, shepherd's pie or meat pie, requires a sufficiently long cooking time and high enough temperature to destroy the bacteria."

Foods contaminated with E. coli can sometimes -- but not always -- look or smell odd.

Consumptions of these foods can cause serious, and even fatal, illness.

Symptoms, which can occur two to 10 days after eating contaminated foods, include diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloody stool, nausea, vomiting and fever.

"When these symptoms occur, immediate medical attention is strongly recommended," MAPAQ insists. "Most symptoms disappear within five to ten days."

There have been no reported cases of illness associated with the products recalled.