MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for a series of raw beef and raw veal products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

A variety of meat from Alpha Meat Packers Ltd. in Quebec and Prepared for Food Basics meat in Ontario should be avoided and retailers, distributors and foodservice establishments should not sell the recalled products.

Alpha Meat Packers processes meat for both restaurant chains and retail food chains in Quebec and Ontario.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the contamination. The CFIA advises those who feel symptoms related to the recalled products to consult a doctor.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from.

"Food contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7 may not look or smelled spoiled, but can still make you sick," the CFIA writes on its advisory.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhoea.