Montrealers with a gripe about air travel were able to have their voices heard on Wednesday, as public consultations into a proposed airline passenger bill of rights came to town.

The consultations were launched after Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he would seek out input as part of efforts to formulate new rules concerning how airlines must compensate passengers when it comes to issues such as flight delays and lost luggage.

The Canada Transport Agency, which is hosting the consultations, said complaints from airline passengers have gone up recently, with 6,000 being filed last year.

“We know air travel is really important to many Canadians,” said CTA CEO Scott Streiner. “We are a big country and we use planes to visit family and friends, go to new places, seek medical treatment, do business. People care a lot about air travel issues, we want to hear from Canadians on what they think should be in these new air passenger protection regulations because we want regulations that meet the expectations of Canadians.”

Montreal is the sixth city to hold consultations, which will move on to Halifax before concluding in Ottawa.

Those who can’t make it in person can visit airpassengerprotection.ca to submit their suggestions.

No timeline has been given as to when a bill of rights might come into effect.