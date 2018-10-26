Featured Video
Gripes of the Champlain Bridge, parking underground, and Soviet-style cannabis lineups
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 2:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 2:58PM EDT
Bill Brownstein explains the problems he had trying to get out of Place des Arts' underground parking lot when he made the wrong turn and encountered a machine with incorrect instructions.
Terry DiMonte said this is part of the problem in self-checkout and check-in, because automated machines really don't work well.
Meanwhile Aaron Rand is shocked that people are shocked about the Champlain Bridge will not open in December.
Click on the video to get the full Gripes
