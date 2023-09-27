Griffintown is reaching maturity as demand for real estate remains hot

Griffintown has been completely overhauled in recent years. Real estate development this decade and last has turned the area into one of the hottest neighbourhoods on the island of Montreal.

But after years of growth, has Griffintown finally reached the limits of what's possible? The neighbourhood has been developed, with construction towers dotting the skyline regularly, meaning space in the area is becoming more and more rare.

For major developers, like Devimco Immobilier, the area remains a priority for many looking to still find a home there. They're finding demand is as hot as ever, even as the opportunities for development dwindle.



"Griffintown is still a very popular neighbourhood with its shops, restaurants, cafés and proximity to the Lachine Canal and downtown Montreal," said Marco Fontaine, vice-president residential development and marketing with Devimco. "The general ambiance and green spaces are—and always will be—popular for the residents."

Devimco has been at the vanguard of the neighbourhood’s redevelopment since nearly the beginning. As early as 2012, the company launched mixed-use projects that still today are destinations both for residents and visitors.





Major brands such as Adonis, Winners, the SAQ, and Hotel Alt have landed there as well, giving a neighbourhood once bereft of essentials everything a resident would need within walking distance.

During the same period, Devimco was launching projects on the west side of St-Ann's Park, utilizing the space with its famous church ruins and mature trees. Totalling five projects, the newly created Ilot St-Ann became an important factor in the development of the western part of Griffintown to come. They also launched the MaryRobert, at the corner Peel and Wellington, with its iconic façades showcasing its 20 storeys high original mural.

Their last chapter in this endeavour is Wellington sur le Bassin Condominiums. Together with MaryRobert, it bookends the skyline when you come in the city by Bonaventure Expressway with its distinctive shape. Because Griffintown is reaching its natural conclusion in terms of available space for development, Devimco is getting creative with its final project. They're attempting to create what they call "an urban oasis right downtown."







"Devimco makes a point for all its projects to offer innovative and original features," said William Atkinson, director of architecture and real estate intelligence with Devimco Immobilier. "Wellington sur le Bassin's distinctive architecture, with its razor-sharp angles catches and reflects the sunlight throughout the day like a gem or a glass prism, creating a shimmering effect unlike any other building in the city. This effect, combined with the project’s location, contributes to making it a fitting backdrop to an iconic entrance into Griffintown."

Wellington sur le Bassin Condominiums will live at the corner of de la Montagne and Wellington streets. The project overlooks both the banks of the Peel Basin and the Lachine Canal. Access to the waterway and the cycle path lined with greenery make it an idyllic and unique space for active lifestyles. There’s also easy access to public transport and major roads to get to nature: either Eastern Townships or the Laurentians.







The project offers a boutique collection of 380 studios, with 1-2 bedroom suites still available. More than 10,000 square feet of common areas are set to be included, with a proposed municipal park adjacent to the project and lobby.

Wellington sur le Bassin Condominiums occupancy begins in 2024. For more information visit their official site, visit the sales office at 115 Murray Street, or call 514-794-2612.





- This article is sponsored by Devimco Immobilier