Griffintown florist helps Montreal refugees blossom
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 8:04PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 8:47PM EDT
Adjusting to life in a new country is never easy, especially as an asylum seeker or refugee.
Sometimes it takes a helping hand before a family can plant its roots.
Carolyn De Bien is an expert at that -- the Griffintown florist may specialize in flowers, but she also spends about 20 hours a week giving away clothes, toys and furniture to asylum seekers in need.
Watch the video for the full story.
