Adjusting to life in a new country is never easy, especially as an asylum seeker or refugee.



Sometimes it takes a helping hand before a family can plant its roots.

Carolyn De Bien is an expert at that -- the Griffintown florist may specialize in flowers, but she also spends about 20 hours a week giving away clothes, toys and furniture to asylum seekers in need.



