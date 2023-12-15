Grey Cup visits 100-year-old former Montreal Alouettes player

The Grey Cup is on the move these days, and its most recent stop was in Cleveland, Que. at the Wales senior home.

That's where 100-year-old Gordon Ross lives. Ross played for the Alouettes for three years in the early 1950s.

In his playing days, his nickname was "Beef."

"He was big, he was physical," Peter Ross, his son, said. "One of the things I think happened a lot is, I don't know if they could really body check him very well because he was pretty big."

The Grey Cup was brought to town by linebacker Alex Gagne.

"It's just amazing to be able to just give it back and say to them thank you for everything they've done in the past," Gagne said.

In 1951, Ross became a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot officer. He also had a stellar career coaching football at Bishop's University, helping the team win multiple championships.

Gordon Ross, right, had the nickname 'Beef' when he played for the Montreal Alouettes in the 1950s. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

"One of the things that we love about him is he kind of takes it one day at a time," Melissa St. Onge, Ross' granddaughter, said.

Friday's visit was a lifetime in the making because Ross never won the Grey Cup while he played.

During his CFL career, Ross made $25 a practice and $100 on game days.

"Back in those days they had to have a regular job. It wasn't a career. It was fun," Peter said.

Gordon Ross lays eyes on the Grey Cup at the Wales Home senior's residence in Cleveland, Que., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Ross, now 100 years old, played for the Alouettes in the 1950s. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

Even though he's slowed down in recent years, nothing can distract him when it comes to football. While waiting for the Grey Cup to arrive, Ross watched the final minutes of the Alouettes victory.

"They were playing the last 10-15 minutes of the game. As soon as they sat him down, we were trying to talk to him a bit, he locked into the game," Peter said.

"He's just watching the end of the game. That's the way he always was."