    • Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes honoured by the Quebec government

    Members of the Quebec legislature celebrated Grey Cup winners the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday.

    A motion was unanimously adopted in the national assembly to mark their hard-fought 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 19 in Hamilton.

    Members of the team were present in the stands for the occasion, as was the team's owner, Quebecor magnate Pierre Karl Péladeau.

    Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon tabled the motion, and pointed out in his speech that nobody believed in the team's chances.

    Québec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said that this story of a comeback against all odds was, in a way, the story of Quebecers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2023.

    Follow CTV News