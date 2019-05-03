

CTV Montreal





One week after they were ordered to leave their homes, residents of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge were allowed to go home.

The evacuation order came as water was flowing over the 107-year-old Bell Falls dam, as water levels on the Riviere Rouge were higher than they were ever expected to be.

Constant inspections by Hydro Quebec showed that despite the heavy flow the dam was holding steady and remained solid as water levels dropped.

Later Thursday afternoon Hydro Quebec told residents that it was safe for them to go home, and so they did.

Firefighters and Sureté du Quebec officers were available to help people who needed it.

Mass evacuations still in place

The province's Public Security Ministry said that 10,067 people were still unable to return home throughout Quebec, and that 7,172 houses were flooded.

Another 3,928 houses are cut off from other streets because of flood waters.

The Ottawa River remains very high and water levels are not expected to drop for at least two weeks.

The Ottawa River planning commission said that water levels will likely rise in the next few days between Mattawa, Ontario, and Lake Coulonge, about 100 km northwest of Ottawa.

They expect water levels on Sunday will be higher than they were in 2017.