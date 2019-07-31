

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





Greenpeace activists set up an art display in downtown Montreal to denounce oil companies and their contribution to climate change.

Six banners were installed on the median of Robert Bourassa Blvd. near de la Gauchetiere. Each sign represents a separate ecological disaster which has been worsened by global alterations to the climate, namely drought, heatwaves, flooding, forest fires, and severe storms.

Artist Roadsworth, whose real name is Peter Gibson, created the posters to illustrate the damage caused by the oil companies.

Greenpeace also set up similar posters in 25 other cities around the world.