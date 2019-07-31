Featured Video
Greenpeace displays anti-carbon art display in downtown Montreal
Greenpeace activists set up an art display in downtown Montreal to denounce oil companies and their contribution to climate change.
Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:18PM EDT
Greenpeace activists set up an art display in downtown Montreal to denounce oil companies and their contribution to climate change.
Six banners were installed on the median of Robert Bourassa Blvd. near de la Gauchetiere. Each sign represents a separate ecological disaster which has been worsened by global alterations to the climate, namely drought, heatwaves, flooding, forest fires, and severe storms.
Artist Roadsworth, whose real name is Peter Gibson, created the posters to illustrate the damage caused by the oil companies.
Greenpeace also set up similar posters in 25 other cities around the world.
Latest Montreal News
- Whistleblower agronomist Louis Robert rehired by Quebec government
- Three Laval men charged with fraud in New Brunswick
- Inquiry into serial-killing nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer finds massive flaws in oversight of long-term health care
- Montreal man accused of stealing dozens of cars in Toronto
- Depanneur clerk stabbed in Montreal North