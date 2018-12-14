

CTV Montreal





A report on energy use in Quebec says that Quebecers are using more greenhouse-gas-producing forms of fuel.

The Chair of HEC Montreal's Energy Sector said in a report published Friday that more petroleum products were sold in Quebec compared to the previous year, even though gasoline is the most expensive form of fuel available compared to natural gas or electricity.

The co-author of the report, Pierre-Olivier Pineau, noted that Quebec draws nearly 50 percent of all its energy from renewable sources, and that the number of sales of electric vehicles is on the rise. But he points out that if vehicle sales increase drastically, Hydro-Quebec will face challenges in meeting the demand for electricity.

Meanwhile Quebecers continue to invest record amounts in the purchase of an ever-increasing number of large gas-powered vehicles and larger homes. The researcher says these are trends that undermine the government's targets to reduce petroleum product consumption by 40 percent and GHG emissions by 37.5 percent. by 2030.

The report also says that trade in the carbon market will help Quebec reduce its use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gases, but in order to make the transition a success, it will be necessary to prioritize an economy that minimizes energy losses and improves productivity.