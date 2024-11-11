MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Greenfield Park elementary school closed after alleged arson attack

    Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)
    Share

    An elementary school in Greenfield Park on Montreal’s South Shore is closed after it was the target of an alleged arson attack Sunday evening.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) received a call at 6:15 p.m. about a fire at l’école primaire internationale de Greenfield Park.

    “We have reason to believe the fire was criminally set,” said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. “The scene has been protected to allow investigators to analyze the scene.”

    He adds that though it wasn’t a “major” fire, work is still being done to ensure that the building is structurally sound before it reopens.

    There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News