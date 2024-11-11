Greenfield Park elementary school closed after alleged arson attack

An elementary school in Greenfield Park on Montreal’s South Shore is closed after it was the target of an alleged arson attack Sunday evening.

Longueuil police (SPAL) received a call at 6:15 p.m. about a fire at l’école primaire internationale de Greenfield Park.

“We have reason to believe the fire was criminally set,” said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. “The scene has been protected to allow investigators to analyze the scene.”

He adds that though it wasn’t a “major” fire, work is still being done to ensure that the building is structurally sound before it reopens.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.