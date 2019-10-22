Greene Ave. reopens, connecting Saint-Henri and Westmount once again
The long closed section running under the Ville-Marie Expressway on Green Ave. has once again been reopened. SOURCE Twitter
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:36AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:38AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Another long-closed span of road has reopened in Montreal, as construction projects continue to wrap up.
The span of Greene Ave. running under the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will once again see the light of day and traffic as the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday reopened the road running under the highway.
The span connects Saint-Antoine St. West in Saint Henri and Dorchester Blvd. in Westmount.
