MONTREAL -- Another long-closed span of road has reopened in Montreal, as construction projects continue to wrap up.

The span of Greene Ave. running under the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will once again see the light of day and traffic as the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday reopened the road running under the highway.

The span connects Saint-Antoine St. West in Saint Henri and Dorchester Blvd. in Westmount.