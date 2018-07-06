

CTV Montreal





The Green Line is again operating at its regular capacity.

On Friday afternoon, service was shut down between Lionel Groulx and the Honore-Beaugrand stations because of an emergency medical operation.

The STM had set up shuttle buses to run between the Berri-UQAM and Honore-Beaugrand stations while the train line was shut down.

Friday's shutdown was the fourth time this month that the Green Line has been forced to delay or suspend service.