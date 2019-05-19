Featured Video
Green Line partially shut down because of water leak
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 1:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 19, 2019 3:26PM EDT
A burst water pipe on Sunday morning is causing the partial closure of the metro's Green Line.
The line is shut down between Frontenac and Viau stations.
According to the STM, the burst pipe is causing "water infiltrations."
A shuttle bus is available between the two stations, and users can also take the 125 Ontario bus.
The line is expected to be fully functional by Sunday evening.
[Ongoing disruption] ��⚠️ Shutdown continues GREEN line between Frontenac and Viau métro stations. Water infiltration. City water pipe broke. Service resume expected at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/fgnnIKuqOj— Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) May 19, 2019
Latest Montreal News
- Longueuil police looking for suspected drunk driver after Sunday morning crash
- Montreal's pro frisbee team opens home schedule in Villeray
- Sisters of Sainte-Anne sells off items in preparation for move
- Police looking for suspect after Montreal North shooting
- Canadian among five killed in private plane crash in Honduras