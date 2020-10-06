MONTREAL -- Service is gradually resuming on the green line of the Montreal metro after a gas leak near Atwater Ave. and de Maisonneuve Blvd. caused an interruption that the STM expected to last until 2 p.m.

The line was closed between the Angrignon and Berri-UQAM stops, the transit agency said around 10:30 a.m.

Service gradually resuming on the GREEN line. #stminfo M — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) October 6, 2020

Service is currently resuming but trains are not stopping at the Atwater station.

The Montreal fire department said a pipe was hit in the area during construction at around 9:30 a.m.

It also caused the evacuation of Dawson College.