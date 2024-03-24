Greek and Canadian prime ministers walk in parade celebrating a Montreal community

On the eve of Greek Independence Day, celebrations, including the annual parade, were held in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked side-by-side in the parade with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"It's such a pleasure to welcome you here in the heart of my electoral district," said Trudeau, who represents the Papineau riding in Montreal.

Participants carry flags during the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)

Many in the community were excited to see Greece's prime minister, who has not visited Canada in decades.

Parc-Extension is traditionally a Greek neighbourhood in the metropolis.

"There are still a lot of Greeks here, but, you know, it's in our hearts, it's here," said Chris Adamopoulos of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal. "Our heart is here, so we come back here every year."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, look on as Tom Argiropoulos prepares a freddo cappuccino during a visit to Cafe Alphabet in Montreal, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)