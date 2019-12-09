MONTREAL -- The Crown has begun final arguments in the criminal trial of former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi.

A federal prosecutor summarizing the Crown's evidence described the case as one of international fraud and corruption.

Anne-Marie Manoukian told jurors today that the alleged crimes were the product of greed.

Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges, including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which involve contracts tied to the Moammar Gadhafi dictatorship in Libya. The trial has centred on interactions with Gadhafi's son, Saadi, who was able to facilitate business dealings in that country.

The Crown alleges Bebawi directed the business model used in Libya and pocketed $26 million in the process.

The prosecution alleges SNC-Lavalin transferred about $113 million to shell companies used to pay people who helped the company collect money and secure lucrative contracts.

What was left in those accounts was allegedly split between Bebawi and a colleague.

After choosing not to call any witnesses, Bebawi's lawyers are scheduled to make final arguments Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.