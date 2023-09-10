Great Britain's Adam Yates wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

No one was stronger than Adam Yates on Sunday at the Montreal portion of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Quebec et Montreal (QPCQM).

The Briton from the UAE Emirates team beat Russian-born Frenchman Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Spaniard Alex Aranburu (Moviestar).

Yates, who stopped the clock at five hours, 54 minutes and two seconds (5:54:02), also won the Best Climber title for the second year running on the flank of Mont-Royal.

Yates and Sivakov took the lead with around 10 km to go, breaking away from a group of around 30 riders positioned at the front, including Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), the competition's best Canadian in 15th place, 55 seconds behind the winner.

In the last two laps, however, the chasing pack dwindled to around ten riders on the final climb. Woods notably dropped off on the second last passage. With teammate Brandon McNulty at the front, Yates positioned himself to take the lead.

Great Britain's Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) gestures as he finishes first at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal in Montreal on Sunday, September 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

His breakaway with Sivakov held until the final stretch. Yates launched his sprint with 200m to go. Sivakov could only watch the damage.

Woods' teammate, Canada's Derek Gee, finished 47th, nearly 10 minutes behind Yates. Hugo Houle and Guillaume Boivin, who used a lot of energy to lead the chasing pack in the early hours of the race, did not finish.

This was Yates' first victory in Montreal and his fifth this season, matching his 2019 haul. Tadej Pogacar, champion in 2022, skipped the GPCQM this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 10, 2023.