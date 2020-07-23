MONTREAL -- The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Quebec et Montreal (GPCQM) races scheduled for Sept. 11 and 13 have been cancelled.

The organization made the announcement Thursday, citing an inability to adhere to all of the necessary health measures outlined by officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly to organize our races with the strictest respect for sanitary conditions, attempting to respond to different scenarios and in constant liaison with the authorities concerned,” said GPCQM president Serge Arsenault, in a statement. “Today, too many uncertainties remain.”

Another event hosted by the group, the Criterium national de Montreal, will not be held on Sept. 12 either.

“There is obviously a deep sadness in putting our races on hold, when in just 10 years they have become important events on the international circuit and are greatly courted by the greatest riders in the world,” Arsenault said.

The president of an international cyclist union, David Lappartient, said in a statement he understands the group’s decision.

“It is with great impatience that we all await their return in 2021,” Lappartient said.