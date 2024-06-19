Granby Zoo greets baby mandrill as newly renovated outdoor habitat opens
The Granby Zoo announced Wednesday that it welcomed a new member to its mandrill family on May 24. The baby mandrill was the first one born there since 2021.
Known for their bright red and blue faces, mandrills are the world's largest and most colourful monkeys and are native to the rainforests of equatorial Africa.
The zoo stated that the arrival of the baby mandrill is a glimmer of hope for the sustainability of the species' population. Their mandrill breeding efforts are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)'s Species Survival Plan (SSP), which aims to foster genetically diverse animal populations.
"We want to make sure that we are sustainable for the next 100 years so that we don't have to bring any new genes from the wild," said Granby Zoo Curator Chantal Routhier about the birth.
The baby mandrill with its mother. (Source: Granby Zoo)
Of 236 AZA-accredited institutions, the Granby Zoo is the only Canadian institution actively breeding mandrills under the SSP.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as vulnerable, and the current population trends are decreasing.
Mandrills are threatened by deforestation and poaching, as their meat is considered a delicacy in African culture. According to Routhier, mandrills usually live up to 32 years old in their natural habitat.
Six mandrills live in a recently renovated habitat in the African area of the Granby Zoo, including one breeding male, four females, and the newborn, which Routhier suspects is a female. She said the newborn is thriving in its mother's care.
"It's her third baby, she's really a good mother. The little one is very tiny, but it is very attracted to other things, other mandrills," said Routhier.
"[The mother is] going to let it go in about two or three weeks and there's collaboration also from the other members of the group, so it's part of the learning of the young."
Renovations of the mandrills' habitat were recently completed after starting in 2020 and were valued at $1.3 million. The new habitat gives them better access to the outside.
"We have a little stream, we have natural trees, different structures so they can play. They can use the height if they want to," she said. "The new exhibit is very awesome."
The young mandrill doesn't have a name yet, and the public can already see the new baby at the zoo.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist group, says Canada
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Police Hate Crime Unit investigating truck playing 'offensive and hateful' video seen driving around Toronto
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing a video which has been called 'offensive' and 'hateful.'
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Here's how summer blockbusters are expected to fare after last year's 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Olive oil shortage 'delicate dance' for cash-strapped restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
House rises for the summer, gov't vows to return 'ruthlessly' focused on improving Canadians' lives
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
One person injured in shooting in York: TPS
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
High demand for air conditioners and electric fans as heatwave persists
Demand is high in Ottawa for electric fans and air conditioners, and it means HVAC workers are extra busy.
-
The unique ice from Shawville, Que. that is in high demand in this heat wave
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
-
Residents, some councillors opposed to possibility of using clear plastic garbage bags in Ottawa
A policy idea that could come into effect in future years is getting pushback from residents and some members of city council.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
Fire officials are keeping a close eye on rising temperatures as seven wildfires burn in western and central Labrador.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
'Start cleaning up your buildings': Tenant calls for better safety and security at one of city’s newest public housing buildings
It opened just a little more than two years ago with a goal of providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. Now some tenants at 122 Baseline Rd. W., a public housing apartment, say their building has become overrun by crime and drugs.
Kitchener
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'People certainly were scared': University of Waterloo reacts after Occupy UW disrupts meeting
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
'It's just about survival': Calls for air conditioning in Windsor schools heats up
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
-
Collingwood celebrates expansion of water treatment plant
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the expansion of the Raymond A. Barker Water Treatment Plant.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Roads closed, homes evacuated due to 'suspected explosive device' in New Westminster
Homes were evacuated in a New Westminster neighbourhood Wednesday while police investigated a report of a "suspected explosive device," according to authorities.
-
Youth groped by 2 men on the way to school, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say a youth was groped by two men while on the way to school Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
-
Manitoba dog owner warning of rabies after dogs attacked by skunks
A Manitoba dog owner is warning others to be careful about rabies after rabid skunks attacked her dogs earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Think you have a summer cold? There's a good chance it's COVID: experts
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
-
Have you seen Matthew? Calgary police seek missing man
Calgary police are looking for help as they search for a man who went missing from the community of Bowness earlier this month.
-
Why are city crews flushing fire hydrants amid Calgary's water restrictions?
While water restrictions remain in effect throughout Calgary, the city said it still has to follow some necessary practices that might appear wasteful – such as flushing water lines via hydrants.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take lead from star captain McDavid in clawing way back into Stanley Cup Final
Somehow, some way, the Edmonton Oilers are alive in the Stanley Cup Final despite starting the series against the Florida Panthers with three losses. How they did it, you might wonder, is also the reason why you might not have any doubt: their star players, in particular Connor McDavid, ramped up their play to dominate and, importantly, thrived under the pressure of elimination.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify suspects in string of robberies
The Edmonton Police Service needs help to identify three suspects involved in a string of robberies in June 2023.
Regina
-
'Make them more uncomfortable': Riders look to keep win streak alive in Ti-Cats rematch
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the 2024 season on the road with a 2-0 record for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
Pats' Tanner Howe ready for dream come true experience at upcoming NHL Draft
Tanner Howe doesn't know when he'll hear his name called in Las Vegas at the upcoming NHL Draft, but the Prince Albert product and Regina Pats captain does know when it happens it will be a dream come true.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.