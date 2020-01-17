MONTREAL -- Granby Zoo's campaign to assist Australia's efforts in helping the country's wildlife devastated by raging fires well exceeded its goal within a week of the campaign being launched.

The Granby Zoo Foundation will donate over $100,000 to the cause after it raised over $80,000 from a Facebook fundraiser that was asking for $60,000. The foundation will chip in an extra $20,000.

The money will go to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, which funds emergency veterinary care and scientific intervention such as feeding animals whose habitats have been destroyed.

The wildlife fun says an estimated 500 million animals including critically endangered speices have perished in the bushfires.

Those wanting to donate can do so at the fund's page.

The fires in Australia have killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 2,500 homes.

Below is a list of the 27 Australian animals Zoos Victoria is fighting to protect: