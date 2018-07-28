Featured Video
Granby murder may be linked to organized crime: SQ
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 8:33AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 6:44PM EDT
A man was murdered early Saturday morning in Granby, 80 km east of Montreal.
Police found him at around 2:30 a.m. with serious stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital, and later died of his injuries.
The victim was known to police, who said that his death was likely related to organized crime.
The SQ has now taken over the investigation.
With a report by Matt Grillo.
