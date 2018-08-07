

CTV Montreal





Having had enough of the negativity of Facebook, Granby’s mayor has vowed to log off for good.

In a post on his public page, Pascal Bonin said cruel comments have led him to permanently shut the page down.

“For over five years, I have produced thousands of post on Facebook, I have responded to several tens of thousands of messages and I have invested a phenomenal amount of hours,” he wrote. “I really thought that being open about my life would be positive, but the reality was something else. Several have taken advantage of the situation in order to be vulgar, like my page was the place to leave the worst dirt on my front carpet.”

Bonin said his family members have also been on the receiving end of cruel messages and that he’d been accused of living a lavish lifestyle at taxpayer expense.

“On Facebook, I’m the French Prince of Bel-Air,” he told CTV News. “One day, I got a citizen who wanted to sue me because I let another Facebook member comment a little bit hard on his position.”

In March, the mayor of Victoria, B.C. also removed her page, blaming similarly negative comments. Lisa Helps said that rather than promoting civil dialogue, social media has lessened participation in civil society.

Bonin vowed that while he might not be reachable on Facebook, his constituents can still find him by phone, email and at council meetings.